Peterson, Nils A. Jr. RENSSELAER Nils A. Peterson, Jr. died peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at his home. Born in Albany, he was the son of Dolores (Carle) Peterson and the late Nils A. Peterson, Sr. He was a proud Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Nils went on to work for Clear View Bag Co. in Albany for over 40 years before retiring in 2017. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. Nils is survived by his loving wife Christine J. (Lodge) Peterson; and his beloved daughter Melanie (Mike) Peterson-Albert. He is also survived by his siblings, Sharon, Robert, Dolly, Jeffrey and the late Michael and John. Nils has three cherished grandchildren, Michael, Xander and Charisma; and several nieces and nephews. A service of remembrance for Nils will be held on Monday, January 13, at 6 p.m. in the W.J. Lyons Jr., Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Friends and family are invited to call at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 5 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakwood Ave., Menands, NY 12204. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020