Drine, Nina HALFMOON It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Nina Drine, 61 of Halfmoon, on Friday, October 23, 2020. Though her life has ended much too early, she was blessed to have lived a life filled with joy, laughter, and most importantly, love. Her heart was generous, her smile was bright, and her laughter was contagious. Though she had many passions in her life, nothing was ever more important to her than her beautiful daughters and her loving family. She is survived by her mother, Janice Moffre (Bill Lecuyer) of Halfmoon; her father Peter Moffre Jr. (Liz) of Glens Falls; husband Habib Drine; her loving children, Amina (Joseph) Puorro of Athens, and Shalley Drine of Los Angeles; brother Joseph Moffre (Amy) of Halfmoon and their children, Joseph, Andrew, Austin, and Jordon; brother Peter Moffre III of Halfmoon and his children, Peter, Mia, Ella, and Max; her sister Michelle Breault of Halfmoon and her children, Jana, Krista, and Katina; as well as great-nieces and nephews and a longtime companion Mark Travis. "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure..." A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, from 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service taking place at 6:45 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet.Social distancing practices will be in effect, chapel size is restricted to current N.Y.S. guidelines and masks are required in the building. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com