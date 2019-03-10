Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nina Sakier Pattison. View Sign

Pattison, Nina Sakier TROY Nina Sakier Pattison died peacefully in her sleep at age 91 on March 2, 2019, while visiting long-time friends in Vero Beach, Fla. She was born in Troy, the daughter of the late Edward Hargrave (Ebbie) and Elizabeth Royce (Mar) Pattison. She grew up in Brunswick Hills and received her primary and secondary education at Emma Willard School in Troy, class of 1946. She attended Bennington College, Bennington, Vt., and later received a degree in music from New York University , New York. Nina married David Conrad Quinn of New York City in 1949. During their married life they lived in Troy and Ossining, N.Y. Nina moved to Boston before returning to Troy in 1987. She was an active community volunteer. In 1993, Nina was elected to the Troy City Common Council. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Troy. Nina enjoyed singing in the choir, playing the piano, and organ. She liked acting in local theater groups and attended musical concerts throughout the region, especially at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. A master gardener, Nina was also one of the founders of the annual Troy Hidden Garden Tour, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this May. Nina was a fixture on the streets of Troy, walking with Rosey, her long-haired dachshund. Nina was creative, curious and courageous. She traveled the world extensively with friends and family. On her 90th birthday, she spent two weeks touring Oaxaca, Mexico. The epitome of Nina's spirited artistic expression was the variety of pins she wore on the back of her sweaters as conversation starters. Nina is survived by her sister, Olivia (Bibi) Garfield of Franconia, N.H. and her brother John Royce Pattison of Troy. Her younger brother, Edward "Ned" Pattison died in 1990. Nina was very proud of her family, David Pattison Quinn and his wife Tammis K. Groft of Albany, Christopher Kent Quinn of Madison, Wis., Martha Conrad Quinn of Malibu, Calif., and Timothy Conrad Quinn who died in childbirth. She has seven grandchildren, Dana Pattison Quinn, Jesse Hargrave Quinn, Tyler Kent Quinn, Hallee Mee Quinn, Elias Kee Quinn, Annabelle Tarlow and Ryder Tarlow and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Troy, on Saturday, April 27, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nina's honor to the Friends of Prospect Park, Rensselaer County Historical Society, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, or Wiawaka Center for Women, Lake George. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NYU Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

