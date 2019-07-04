Segal, Ninel EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. Ninel Segal, 93, died on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Tockwotten on the Waterfront. She married Elias Schuman and had two children, Barry Schuman and Alice (Schuman) Noseworthy, was widowed and then married Charles Segal. Born in Turkistan, daughter of the late Alexander Berkovitch and Bryna (Avritick) Berkovitch, she lived in Rhode Island since 2011, previously in New York, Virginia and Montreal, Canada. Ninel worked many years as a secretary, as well as being a volunteer for Congressman Michael McNulty. Sister of the late Sylvia (Berkovitch) Ary and Sacvan Berkovitch; grandmother of Tristan, Esther, Elias and Corinne; great-grandmother of eight. Graveside services will be held on Friday at 12 p.m. in the Temple Israel Cemetery, 1620 Western Ave., Albany. Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Crossroads, 160 Broad St., Providence, RI, 02903. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 4, 2019