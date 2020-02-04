Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Nirmala Vallabhdas Thakkar Obituary
Thakkar, Nirmala Vallabhdas SLINGERLANDS Mrs. Nirmala Vallabhdas Thakkar, 79, died Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany suddenly after returning from India. Born in Bhuj, Kutch India. A liberal arts graduate. Daughter of Late Premaji Raghawaji, a retired Attorney General of Princely State of Kutch, India. Wife of V J Thakkar, DAR DEC Albany, whom she married on May 11, 1967. They have lived in the USA since 1988 and since 1999 in Guilderland. Survivors in addition to her husband include one son, Jay Thakkar, computer engineer of New Hampshire; granddaughter, Sonali, New Hampshire; three sisters; one brother; three brothers-in-law; and three sisters-in-law; also survived by several nieces and nephews. They have been member of The Hindu Temple Society and BAPS Temple of Albany as well as life member of Gujarati Samaj. A cremation was carried out on Monday, February 3, at the Gardener Earl Memorial Chapel 186, Oakwood Ave., Troy 12182. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 4, 2020
