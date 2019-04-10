Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nolan William Senecal. View Sign

Senecal, Nolan William GUAM Nolan William Senecal, beloved son of Lance and Nora Senecal and cherished brother of Lance K. Senecal, passed away unexpectedly on the island of Guam, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. A young man with an adventurous spirit, Nolan graduated from Tamarac High School, completed training and certification as a UXO Tech I in Tennessee, and traveled to Guam to work. He truly enjoyed the camaraderie of his co-workers there and the opportunities to climb 40-foot trees, jump off rocky cliffs and snorkel in blue-green Pacific Ocean coves. Beginning in childhood, wherever he was, Nolan's deep love for animals and the outdoors gave him a special connection to nature. He felt very fortunate to have shared his passions with his mom who instilled in him the importance of preserving the environment, and his dad who taught him how to fish and care about wildlife. Nolan's greatest experiences in life always involved fishing. No matter how difficult the challenges of terrain or weather, he had an uncanny ability to find the best spots to locate fish of all varieties and sizes. Blessed with a beautiful and loving family of cousins, Katie, Michael, Meg, Lindsay, Matt, Carlie and Timmy, Nolan spent the treasured summers of youth, swimming, playing soccer, baseball, golf and hide-and-seek, or searching for frogs, salamanders and snakes. Hillary (Ryan) and Nolan fished at "The Farm," romped with the dachshunds and picked raspberries for Carolyn's delicious pies. He also shared the enjoyment of baseball, skiing, driving and music with his big brother, LK, who will forever be Nolan's devoted mentor, friend and fan. Along with his parents, brother, and cousins, Nolan is survived by his wonderful uncles and aunts, Gene Senecal, William Doyle III (Anne), James Doyle, Elizabeth Genecco (Pete) and Patricia Doyle (Ted). Nolan was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Eugene and Florence Senecal; and maternal grandparents, William and Sandra Doyle; and his aunt, Carolyn Senecal. Nolan's family extends their deep appreciation to Mike and Chris McDonald for their patience, kindness and thoughtfulness and to Brendan whose love and hard work inspired the generosity and compassion of special people who supported Nolan's journey home. At the wishes of the family, a private cremation was arranged through the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Avenue, Troy, NY 12182. A celebration of Nolan's life may be held at a future date. In the meantime, Nolan would want caring adults to take a child fishing. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Nolan's love of animals, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Animal Support Project (T.A.S.P.), PO Box 68, Cropseyville, NY 12052. For online condolences please visit







