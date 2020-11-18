Clouse, Nora D. ALBANY Nora D. Clouse, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center. Nora was the daughter of the late William and Dimitroula Sarris. Nora was a secretary with the Department of Health for many years and after retirement she proudly helped raise her granddaughters. Nora enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, James W. (Katherine) Sarris; her sister, Mary D. Sarris; and her son-in-law, George F. Venter.Nora is survived by her daughter, Joann M. Venter. She was the grandmother of Melissa and Stephanie (Christopher) Bujak. She was the adored great-grandmother of Greyson and Zachary Bujak. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Christine (Dean) Microutsicos, William (Elizabeth) Sarris, and Peter Sarris; and her great-nieces and nephews, Jennifer (John) Schaub, Bonnie (Scott) Lieberman, Tina (Thomas) DeVictoria, James (Angela) Sarris and Linda Sarris. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Thursday, November 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 20, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow the service in the Graceland Cemetery, Albany. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, Memorial Processing Center, 6725 Lyons St., P.O. Box 7, East Syracuse, NY, 13057-0007 in Nora's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com