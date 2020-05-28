Spiak, Nora E. WATERVLIET It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Nora E. Spiak on May 24, 2020, at the age of 35. Nora was the much loved daughter of Barbara Muir Spiak and the late Walter A. Spiak; cherished sister of Jake (Barbara Nankin) Spiak and Dana Spiak; proud aunt of Cooper and Quinn Spiak; goddaughter of Rocco Varacchi and Kate Donnelly; and godmother of Timmy Costa. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Nora was preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter and Mary Muir and Walter and Pauline Spiak. Nora was part of a large family of graduates from Maplewood School. She was also a graduate of Shaker High School where she was a three sport athlete in soccer, basketball, and lacrosse. She furthered her education at the University of Buffalo where she earned a bachelor's degree in marketing and was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority. Following her graduation from college, Nora joined the Bouchey Financial Group where she worked for a number of years before relocating to Chicago to follow her dream of experiencing life in a metropolitan city. She returned home, several years ago, to be closer to her family. Nora was a beautiful person, both inside and out, and she had a radiant smile that could light up any room she walked into. She always presented herself in a most meticulous way; cosmetics applied perfectly, never a hair out of place and her clothing worn elegantly. She loved spending time at Saratoga Lake and vacationing with her family in Newport, R.I. Nora was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by her family and many friends. In accordance with current requirements, a private service will be held for Nora at the Parker Brothers Memorial in Watervliet. In lieu of flowers and to honor Nora's memory, her family suggests a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region, 139 South Lake Ave., Albany, NY, 12208 or online at rmhcofalbany.org/how-to -help/donate Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy or to share a remembrance of Nora.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.