Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora Grace Morrill. View Sign

Morrill, Nora Grace MATAWAN, N.J. Nora Grace Morrill passed away peacefully in her loving parent's arms on March 29, 2019. She was one year old. Nora was born in Plainsboro, N.J. on December 16, 2017, to parents Valerie and Christopher Morrill. With her shining eyes and contagious smile, she brought joy to all that met her. She enjoyed nothing more than antagonizing her big sister, helping feed and burp her little sister, dancing, going up and down stairs, and clapping for her own accomplishments. Not a day went by that Nora didn't enjoy a banana for breakfast, and her love for shoes at such a young age was sure to put a dent in her father's wallet. Her smart, fun and loving personality will never be forgotten. Nora is survived by her parents, sisters, Amelia Rose (two) and Sadie Ann (seven-weeks); maternal grandmother Constance Nahumyk; paternal grandparents, James and Mary Morrill; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, teachers, classmates and friends. A wake will be held on Friday, April 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar. A funeral Mass will be held at the same location on Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m. Amelia Rose will be hosting a celebration of life party honoring Nora on Saturday, April 6, at 3:30 p.m. at Normanside Country Club, 150 Salisbury Road, Delmar. Amelia invites family, friends and children of all ages to join her for crafts, dancing and a special tribute to her sister at the conclusion of the celebration. Attendees are encouraged to wear pastel colors at Amelia's request.







Morrill, Nora Grace MATAWAN, N.J. Nora Grace Morrill passed away peacefully in her loving parent's arms on March 29, 2019. She was one year old. Nora was born in Plainsboro, N.J. on December 16, 2017, to parents Valerie and Christopher Morrill. With her shining eyes and contagious smile, she brought joy to all that met her. She enjoyed nothing more than antagonizing her big sister, helping feed and burp her little sister, dancing, going up and down stairs, and clapping for her own accomplishments. Not a day went by that Nora didn't enjoy a banana for breakfast, and her love for shoes at such a young age was sure to put a dent in her father's wallet. Her smart, fun and loving personality will never be forgotten. Nora is survived by her parents, sisters, Amelia Rose (two) and Sadie Ann (seven-weeks); maternal grandmother Constance Nahumyk; paternal grandparents, James and Mary Morrill; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, teachers, classmates and friends. A wake will be held on Friday, April 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar. A funeral Mass will be held at the same location on Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m. Amelia Rose will be hosting a celebration of life party honoring Nora on Saturday, April 6, at 3:30 p.m. at Normanside Country Club, 150 Salisbury Road, Delmar. Amelia invites family, friends and children of all ages to join her for crafts, dancing and a special tribute to her sister at the conclusion of the celebration. Attendees are encouraged to wear pastel colors at Amelia's request. applebeefuneralhome.com Funeral Home Applebee Funeral Home

403 Kenwood Ave.

Delmar , NY 12054

518- 439-2715 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close