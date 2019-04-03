Morrill, Nora Grace MATAWAN, N.J. Nora Grace Morrill passed away peacefully in her loving parent's arms on March 29, 2019. She was one year old. Nora was born in Plainsboro, N.J. on December 16, 2017, to parents Valerie and Christopher Morrill. With her shining eyes and contagious smile, she brought joy to all that met her. She enjoyed nothing more than antagonizing her big sister, helping feed and burp her little sister, dancing, going up and down stairs, and clapping for her own accomplishments. Not a day went by that Nora didn't enjoy a banana for breakfast, and her love for shoes at such a young age was sure to put a dent in her father's wallet. Her smart, fun and loving personality will never be forgotten. Nora is survived by her parents, sisters, Amelia Rose (two) and Sadie Ann (seven-weeks); maternal grandmother Constance Nahumyk; paternal grandparents, James and Mary Morrill; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, teachers, classmates and friends. A wake will be held on Friday, April 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar. A funeral Mass will be held at the same location on Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m. Amelia Rose will be hosting a celebration of life party honoring Nora on Saturday, April 6, at 3:30 p.m. at Normanside Country Club, 150 Salisbury Road, Delmar. Amelia invites family, friends and children of all ages to join her for crafts, dancing and a special tribute to her sister at the conclusion of the celebration. Attendees are encouraged to wear pastel colors at Amelia's request. applebeefuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora Grace Morrill.
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
518- 439-2715
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 3, 2019