Bombara, Nora Griffin SILVER SPRING, M.D. Nora Griffin Bombara of Silver Spring, Md., formerly of Saratoga Springs, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at age 83. She received her B.S.N. from Catholic University of America. She worked for many years in public health and school nursing. Daughter of the late Frank R. Griffin, Jr. and Helen Carolan Lawless. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. Bombara; mother of Carolan B. Stansky (Brian), Tracy A. Bombara and MaryEllen Bombara; loving grandmother of Emily, Mark and Peter Stansky; sister of Frank D. Griffin (Jo-Ann), Brian A. Griffin (Holli), Katherine G. Hickey (Bill) and the late Judith G. Mansfield. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, Md., (valet parking), on Wednesday, February 19, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernadette's Church, 70 University Blvd. East, Silver Spring, Md., on Thursday, February 20, at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 18, 2020