Nora L. Prall

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora L. Prall.
Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY
12205
(518)-456-4442
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Prall, Nora L. ALBANY Nora L. Prall, 64, passed away on February 2, 2020. Nora was the daughter of the late Collins Thomas and Cecelia Miller. Nora was the devoted wife and best friend to Thomas Prall. They were married for 37 years. She is survived by her three children, Benjamin, Michael, and Theresa; and six grandchildren. Nora loved to be with her family. Friends and family are invited to services at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie on February 9, from 3 to 6 p.m. A Mass will be held in the Blessed Sacrament Church on Monday, February 10, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.