Prall, Nora L. ALBANY Nora L. Prall, 64, passed away on February 2, 2020. Nora was the daughter of the late Collins Thomas and Cecelia Miller. Nora was the devoted wife and best friend to Thomas Prall. They were married for 37 years. She is survived by her three children, Benjamin, Michael, and Theresa; and six grandchildren. Nora loved to be with her family. Friends and family are invited to services at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie on February 9, from 3 to 6 p.m. A Mass will be held in the Blessed Sacrament Church on Monday, February 10, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020