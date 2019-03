Brown, Nora P. LOUDONVILLE Nora Patricia "Pat" Courtney Brown, 86, passed peaceful ly on February 28, 2019. Born in the Bronx on August 27, 1932, Pat was the daughter of the late David James and Margaret Courtney. She was proud of her heritage and she loved being part of the Irish culture that surrounded her in the South Bronx. Pat enjoyed sharing stories of growing up in the Bronx, as well as summer vacations with her cousins in the Catskills. Pat knew at an early age that she wanted to be a nurse. She graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in New York City and Hudson Valley Community College School of Nursing. Pat was a registered nurse and was employed throughout her career at Albany Family Practice, the Stratton V.A. Hospital, Cohoes Memorial Hospital and eventually as a select private duty nurse. She met her husband Tom when he was a patient of hers in 1959. They were married for 19 years before he passed away in 1979. Pat always said he was the love of her life. Pat and Tom shared many great times together and with their three sons at school functions, sporting events and annual vacations in Florida and Cape Cod. In retirement, Pat enjoyed traveling and was thrilled to have visited Alaska and Europe, particularly enjoying Portugal, Lourdes (France), England, Scotland and Wales, as well as her beloved Ireland. Her stories and memories will live on through her children and grandchildren. Pat was a communicant of St. Pius X Church for over 50 years. She was a devout Catholic and a volunteer eucharistic minister at Albany Memorial Hospital. Her attitude was always positive and her faith was strong, even during difficult times. One of the most precious gifts she gave to her family was unconditional love, and she proudly instilled values such as steadfastness, loyalty and faith in her children. Always quick with a smile, a story or a song (especially an Irish one), Pat exuded warmth and her company will truly be missed by friends and family. Her well-known greeting to her beloved grandchildren whenever she saw them: "Hello, love," will always be cherished. Pat is survived by her three sons, Thomas (Susan) of Norwalk, Conn., James (Linda) of Latham, and Kieran (Susan) of Loudonville; her seven grandchildren, Leah (Daniel) Freshman, Cailyn and Tyler Brown, Connor and Caroline Brown, Meredith and Kieran Brown and one great-grandchild, Nathan Thomas Freshman. In addition to her husband, Thomas, Pat was predeceased by her brother, James David Courtney. Pat's family would like to thank her wonderful neighbors and friends who always looked in on her and helped her in later years. Special thanks to John and Cheryl Augstell, Sheila Chao, Karen Colvin, Gloria Fant, Frank and Peggy Holodak and Mike and Rose Marone. The funeral Mass for Pat will be held on Tuesday, March 5, at 10 a.m. in St Pius X Church, 23 Crumite Road, Loudonville. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home on Monday, March 4, from 5 to 8 p.m. She will be interred in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary