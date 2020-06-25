Marsh, Noreen A. ALBANY On Monday, June 15, 2020, our cherished mother, Noreen A. Marsh (Gregory), 81 of Albany, passed away. Mom was reunited with her parents, Edward T. and Eleanor E. (O'Brien) Gregory, and brothers, Robert R. Gregory Sr. (Helen), and Edward T. Gregory (Blanche). Mom was born and raised in South River, N.J. She graduated from St. Peter's High School, which generated her fondness for cardinals, her school mascot, that she carried with her all her life. Blessed to be able to call her Mom are: Mary Morrow (Jerry), Charlene Stewart (Richard), SueEllen McConville (John), Donna Cooper, Donald Marsh Jr. (Cyndi). Noreen (Nana) also adored her twelve grandchildren, Lucas, Tyler, Steven, Olivia, Sophia, Grace, John Thomas, Victoria, Brian, Adam, Kateryna, and Jeffrey. She taught them how to roll with the punches and laugh the whole way through. Favorite Auntie would be another accolade Mom enjoyed, her nieces and nephews are more than just an extension of her family. Mom began working in the mid 1970s at Dr.'s Stranahan, Alley, and Kausel thoracic surgery office. This chapter lasted until 2019. She retired twice and acquired many dear friends, whom she loved and referred to as family. As many can tell you there was always a story about "My Doctors." Mom adored her job and the compassion she shared for everyone will always be remembered. After retiring mom devoted even more time to her community and continued volunteering at these organizations: Member of the Capt. Wm. Dale O'Brien Marine Corps League Auxiliary for 35 years. She held the office of president of the Detachment and president of the Department of New York. Lifetime member of Westmere Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, member of Albany Med Auxiliary and member of Red Hat Society. Mom attended many "senior" trips and activities, loving in particular plays and musicals. Her social calendar was always full with bus trips, bocce ball leagues and lunches with friends. Never too old to learn, Mom accomplished how to use FaceTime so she could communicate with everyone. It was always a gift to see her if only on a six inch screen. Everyone did however know the Do Not Disturb sign went out in the evening so she could enjoy watching Vanna, Pat and Alex. Mom had many dear friends and will be missed by them all. Relatives and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 26, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery, 680 Delaware Ave., Albany. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be sent to: Westmere Volunteer Fire Department, 1741 Western Avenue, Albany, NY. 12203. email: info@westmerefd.org, or to Multiple Mylenoma Research Foundation (MMRF): https://give.themmrf.org/noreenmarsh. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 25, 2020.