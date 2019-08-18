Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noreen Ann (Healy) Haupt. View Sign Service Information Ray Funeral Service, Inc. 59 Seaman Ave Castleton on Hudson , NY 12033 (518)-732-7663 Service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 1 Gilligan Rd East Greenbush , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Haupt, Noreen Ann (Healy) SCHODACK LANDING Noreen Ann Healy Haupt, 71, born on December 24, 1947, passed away on August 9, 2019. She was the mother of Chloe Marie Streck, Jason William Haupt, and beloved son-in-law, John Streck. Noreen and Richard Haupt started their relationship together in 1973 and married on September 6, 1974. Chloe joined their union on April 1, 1981, and Jason on November 15, 1982, sharing the same birthday as his father. John joined the family in 1998, dating Chloe until they married on July 6, 2007. Noreen was blessed by God, providing her with a loving and caring family, allowing her to share life's most precious moments with her family, enjoying each other's personality, humor, and talents. Noreen graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1966. She began her nursing career as an L.P.N. She continued her education at Maria College, earning her R.N. degree and then her B.S.N. from SUNY. Noreen was employed by the State of New York, working at the Commission on Quality of Care for Persons with Disabilities/The New York State Justice Center for 32 years. Noreen and Richard resided in Schodack Landing for the last 45 years. It was here they made a home and raised their family. Noreen and Richard enjoyed motorcycling together. They camped in the Adirondacks with their children for many years, where they enjoyed bicycling, waterskiing, and boating. When the children were older, they enjoyed cruising and spending time on Cape Cod. Noreen was also a lifelong learner and enjoyed sharing the knowledge she gained with others. She will be mostly remembered for wanting to help others and the unconditional love she had for her family. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Richard; her two children, Chloe and Jason; son-in-law, John; brother, Daniel Healy; sister-in-law, Marie Healy; cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Bill and Catherine Healy; and sister, Betty Kay (Healy) Fogarty. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Rensselaer Community Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. Public services will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 21, at 11 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church of East Greenbush, 1 Gilligan Rd, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, Noreen requested that those who wish to make a donation, please do so to a . Please send condolences to Richard Haupt at 820 River Rd, Schodack Landing, NY, 12156.







Haupt, Noreen Ann (Healy) SCHODACK LANDING Noreen Ann Healy Haupt, 71, born on December 24, 1947, passed away on August 9, 2019. She was the mother of Chloe Marie Streck, Jason William Haupt, and beloved son-in-law, John Streck. Noreen and Richard Haupt started their relationship together in 1973 and married on September 6, 1974. Chloe joined their union on April 1, 1981, and Jason on November 15, 1982, sharing the same birthday as his father. John joined the family in 1998, dating Chloe until they married on July 6, 2007. Noreen was blessed by God, providing her with a loving and caring family, allowing her to share life's most precious moments with her family, enjoying each other's personality, humor, and talents. Noreen graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1966. She began her nursing career as an L.P.N. She continued her education at Maria College, earning her R.N. degree and then her B.S.N. from SUNY. Noreen was employed by the State of New York, working at the Commission on Quality of Care for Persons with Disabilities/The New York State Justice Center for 32 years. Noreen and Richard resided in Schodack Landing for the last 45 years. It was here they made a home and raised their family. Noreen and Richard enjoyed motorcycling together. They camped in the Adirondacks with their children for many years, where they enjoyed bicycling, waterskiing, and boating. When the children were older, they enjoyed cruising and spending time on Cape Cod. Noreen was also a lifelong learner and enjoyed sharing the knowledge she gained with others. She will be mostly remembered for wanting to help others and the unconditional love she had for her family. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Richard; her two children, Chloe and Jason; son-in-law, John; brother, Daniel Healy; sister-in-law, Marie Healy; cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Bill and Catherine Healy; and sister, Betty Kay (Healy) Fogarty. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Rensselaer Community Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. Public services will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 21, at 11 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church of East Greenbush, 1 Gilligan Rd, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, Noreen requested that those who wish to make a donation, please do so to a . Please send condolences to Richard Haupt at 820 River Rd, Schodack Landing, NY, 12156. Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations