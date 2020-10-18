1/1
Noreen H. Rightmyer
Rightmyer, Noreen H. GLENMONT Noreen H. Rightmyer, 79, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Albany Medical Center with her loving family by her side. She was the daughter of Mary Hubbard and the late Henry Hubbard. She graduated from Shenendehowa Central Schools, married the love of her life, whom she met at work, and went on to raise three children while being a second mother to many others at her house since she babysat quite often for many of the neighborhood children over the years. Noreen was an active member in the Delmar Fire Auxiliary and sang in the Bethlehem Seniors Chorus. She was a kind, generous and giving woman who enjoyed baking, reading, crafting, playing cards and board games. She never forgot a birthday and her infectious laugh will be remembered by all. She is survived by her husband Robert E. Rightmyer, having just celebrated 50 years of marriage this past summer. She is also survived by her three children, Melissa (Peter) Panagedes, Michelle Rightmyer and Robert "Brian" Rightmyer; her granddaughter, Ava Panagedes; and step-granddaughter, Erica Jarvis. She is also survived by her sisters, Priscilla (Robert) Leonard and Andrea (Steve) MacLauchlan; her sister-in-law, Nadine Rightmyer; her brother-in-law Wayne (Carol) Rightmyer; eight nieces and nephews, 18 great-nieces and nephews and a host of close relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Tuesday, October 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 in Noreen's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 18, 2020.
