Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norise A. Harris. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Calling hours 10:00 AM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Interment Following Services Albany Rural Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Harris, Norise A. ALBANY Norise A. Harris, 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1951, in Niskayuna to the late Ned Louis Young and Geneva Young. Norise is survived by her husband of 35 years, Randall Harris. Born and raised in the Capital District, Norise graduated from Albany Business College in 1981, with an associate's degree in business administration. She married Randall Harris on February 14, 1984. Norise worked many years across many disciplines beginning in 1969 as an administrator for State University Research Foundation for 13 years, human resources benefits manager, R.PI. in 1982, houseware department manager, Lechmere in 1986, to claims processor for Group Health Insurance, retiring in 2011. Norise also retired after 34 years of service from the United States Army Reserve as staff sergeant. Norise adored her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted member of New Horizons Church for many years. Norise will be remembered as a loving wife and for her love and devotion to her children. In addition to her husband Norise is survived by her loving children, daughter Jena (Lauren) Harris of Philadelphia, son Norman Allen of Brooklyn, son Marc Allen of Albany, stepdaughter Ranika Harris of Atlanta, and stepson Randall Harris Jr. of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Dayonna Allen, Quasia Allen, Dayveien Allen, Claudia Allen, Jazmine Allen, and Azyhkei Allen; brother, Melvin (LaVernn) Young of Rochester; mother-in-law Anna Mae Harris of Utica; sister-in-law Valarie Harris of Albany as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear family friends. Norise was predeceased by her mother, Geneva Young; father, Frank Willz; stepfather, Ned Louis Young; sister, Ethel Mitchell; brother Michael Young; and father-in-law Rossie Lee Harris. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 30, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. A funeral service will start at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







Harris, Norise A. ALBANY Norise A. Harris, 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1951, in Niskayuna to the late Ned Louis Young and Geneva Young. Norise is survived by her husband of 35 years, Randall Harris. Born and raised in the Capital District, Norise graduated from Albany Business College in 1981, with an associate's degree in business administration. She married Randall Harris on February 14, 1984. Norise worked many years across many disciplines beginning in 1969 as an administrator for State University Research Foundation for 13 years, human resources benefits manager, R.PI. in 1982, houseware department manager, Lechmere in 1986, to claims processor for Group Health Insurance, retiring in 2011. Norise also retired after 34 years of service from the United States Army Reserve as staff sergeant. Norise adored her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted member of New Horizons Church for many years. Norise will be remembered as a loving wife and for her love and devotion to her children. In addition to her husband Norise is survived by her loving children, daughter Jena (Lauren) Harris of Philadelphia, son Norman Allen of Brooklyn, son Marc Allen of Albany, stepdaughter Ranika Harris of Atlanta, and stepson Randall Harris Jr. of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Dayonna Allen, Quasia Allen, Dayveien Allen, Claudia Allen, Jazmine Allen, and Azyhkei Allen; brother, Melvin (LaVernn) Young of Rochester; mother-in-law Anna Mae Harris of Utica; sister-in-law Valarie Harris of Albany as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear family friends. Norise was predeceased by her mother, Geneva Young; father, Frank Willz; stepfather, Ned Louis Young; sister, Ethel Mitchell; brother Michael Young; and father-in-law Rossie Lee Harris. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 30, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. A funeral service will start at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close