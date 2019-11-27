Harris, Norise A. ALBANY Norise A. Harris, 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1951, in Niskayuna to the late Ned Louis Young and Geneva Young. Norise is survived by her husband of 35 years, Randall Harris. Born and raised in the Capital District, Norise graduated from Albany Business College in 1981, with an associate's degree in business administration. She married Randall Harris on February 14, 1984. Norise worked many years across many disciplines beginning in 1969 as an administrator for State University Research Foundation for 13 years, human resources benefits manager, R.PI. in 1982, houseware department manager, Lechmere in 1986, to claims processor for Group Health Insurance, retiring in 2011. Norise also retired after 34 years of service from the United States Army Reserve as staff sergeant. Norise adored her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted member of New Horizons Church for many years. Norise will be remembered as a loving wife and for her love and devotion to her children. In addition to her husband Norise is survived by her loving children, daughter Jena (Lauren) Harris of Philadelphia, son Norman Allen of Brooklyn, son Marc Allen of Albany, stepdaughter Ranika Harris of Atlanta, and stepson Randall Harris Jr. of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Dayonna Allen, Quasia Allen, Dayveien Allen, Claudia Allen, Jazmine Allen, and Azyhkei Allen; brother, Melvin (LaVernn) Young of Rochester; mother-in-law Anna Mae Harris of Utica; sister-in-law Valarie Harris of Albany as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear family friends. Norise was predeceased by her mother, Geneva Young; father, Frank Willz; stepfather, Ned Louis Young; sister, Ethel Mitchell; brother Michael Young; and father-in-law Rossie Lee Harris. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 30, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. A funeral service will start at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 27, 2019