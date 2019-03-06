Flynn, Norma B. SLINGERLANDS Norma B. Flynn, 92, a lifelong resident of Albany passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Bessie Graziano Testa. Norma worked as a book binder at Williams Press in Menands and Argus Printing for many years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, William F. Flynn; her sister Aida Cinquino and brother Joseph Testa. She is survived by her devoted children, Deborah Biondo (Bradley) and Donna Flynn; grandchildren, Kristi Magowan (Adrian), Courtney Elder (Andrew) and her granddog Rylee; as well as her three great-grandchildren Olive, Samuel, Arthur. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family in the church prior to the Mass from 10:30 -11 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019