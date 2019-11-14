|
Jacobsen, Norma F. LATHAM Norma F. Jacobsen, 70 of Homestead Drive, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Victoria Hazen Nassar. Norma had been employed for many years as the kitchen manager at Shaker High School until her retirement. She always enjoyed cooking, dancing, spending time with her family, and she especially loved her dogs. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile which could light up a room. Norma was the wife of the late George J. Jacobsen; and loving mother of Jeffrey Jacobsen (Gladys) of Latham. She was the sister of Hazel Abokair (Joe) of Staten Island and of the late Dorothy Hasso (Fayez); and was the aunt of Victoria, James, Laura, Lisa, Doreen and Joanne. She is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Interment will follow in Parkview Cemetery in Schenectady. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019