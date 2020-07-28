Walley, Norma Gay (Vadney) LATHAM Norma Gay Walley (nee Vadney) formerly the Matriarch of Feura Bush passed of natural causes on July 26, 2020, with her children at her side. Norma, the oldest of four siblings was born on a cold winter's day in early December of 1923 at the family homestead in Feura Bush to Mildred and Dewey Vadney. Norma enjoyed her childhood and while in her teens she was offered an opportunity to attend nursing training in Albany. This being her passion she attended the Lark Street School of Nursing and upon graduation she started her career with the Reformed Church Ministries in Berea, Ky. for a couple of years. She eventually made her way back to the Albany area and met the "Love of her Life" Steve Walley. They married right after the war and subsequently had six children. In the '60s Norma decided to return to the workforce, putting in stints at the VA Hospital in Albany and home care throughout the area. After retiring Norma would care for anyone that needed it. Another passion of hers was berries. You name it, mom would pick it and try to sell it. From strawberries, to raspberries, to blueberries, Norma would pick them all and sell them from a stand in front of their Indian Fields Road home. Her favorite picking spot was Winney's Blueberry Farm in Bacon Hill, N.Y. A favorite story was the day she said J.R. stopped by for some berries. When pressed who J.R. was, she said, "you know that guy on t.v. from Dallas." She was referring, of course, to Larry Hagman, the actor. Apparently, Larry would stop by on his way to visit an old Air Force buddy who lived in the area and stopped for berries. She remembered he always tipped well. Norma was instrumental in organizing and leading several volunteer organizations including, but not limited to the New Scotland Historical Association, New Scotland Seniors, and the Onesquathaw Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Norma was the recipient of the 2008 Albany County Executive Volunteer Award for her volunteering efforts. Norma was also instrumental in starting a Brownie troop as well as the Girl Scouts in Feura Bush. She was a faithful congregant of the Onesquathaw Reformed Church and leaves behind many dear friends, but rest assured she will be in heaven preparing a hot stove for the next fund-raising dinner. Norma was predeceased by her parents, her husband Stephen Walley; and her siblings, Bud, Bill, and Margaret. She is survived by her sister Shirley Mattice who still resides on the family farm. Norma is also survived by her children, Louise (Yahya) Walley-Akbar, Laura (Jim) Smith, Larry (Cheryl) Walley, Lucy (Frank) Ryan, Lynn, (Donald) Brandow and Lance (Paulette) Walley. Norma was proud of her 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and most recently, her great-great-grandchild. Norma's children wish to express their sincere gratitude to the Community Hospice of Albany as well as Home Instead Nursing Care of Schenectady and especially to nurses aides Maureen and Elizabeth. Burial will take place with her husband in the Bethlehem Cemetery on July 29, at 10 a.m. Please comply with N.Y.S. guidelines regarding masks and social distancing. A celebration of her life will be held at the Charles Houghtaling Memorial Park in Feura Bush on September 12, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to either of these in Norma's name: The Onesquathaw Reformed Church, 11 Groesbeck Rd, Feura Bush, NY, 12067 or The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
