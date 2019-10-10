Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Grooten. View Sign Service Information Ray Funeral Service, Inc. 59 Seaman Ave Castleton on Hudson , NY 12033 (518)-732-7663 Memorial service 10:00 AM Emmanuel Reformed Church 1150 Maple Hill Rd Castleton , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Grooten, Norma TROY Norma Grooten, formerly of Schodack Landing, 76, passed away peacefully October 4, 2019, after a recent illness. Norma was the daughter of the late Albert and Jane Grooten. Norma was known for her love of anything Wizard of Oz, her birthday, Christmas, music, stickers, magazines, manicures and playing cards. Before retiring, Norma worked at various jobs through The Arc, but her favorite was Riverside Enterprises where she was proud of the work she performed and anxious to return to work on Monday. After retiring, Norma attended Brunswick Center full time. Survivors include brother John (Stephanie) Grooten; and sister Joan (Duke) Harris; as well as nieces, Chrissy (Albert) Pruett, Megan (Kyle) Rhodes and Jessica (Dan Gross) Clemente; and nephew David (Laura) Grooten. Norma is also survived by the many staff and friends at The Arc of Rensselaer County who cared for her and loved her as family for many years. The family wishes to thank everyone involved in her care and support. A memorial tribute to Norma will be held on Saturday October 12, at 10 a.m. in Emmanuel Reformed Church 1150 Maple Hill Rd, Castleton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Arc of Rensselaer County, 79 102nd St., Troy, NY 12180







Grooten, Norma TROY Norma Grooten, formerly of Schodack Landing, 76, passed away peacefully October 4, 2019, after a recent illness. Norma was the daughter of the late Albert and Jane Grooten. Norma was known for her love of anything Wizard of Oz, her birthday, Christmas, music, stickers, magazines, manicures and playing cards. Before retiring, Norma worked at various jobs through The Arc, but her favorite was Riverside Enterprises where she was proud of the work she performed and anxious to return to work on Monday. After retiring, Norma attended Brunswick Center full time. Survivors include brother John (Stephanie) Grooten; and sister Joan (Duke) Harris; as well as nieces, Chrissy (Albert) Pruett, Megan (Kyle) Rhodes and Jessica (Dan Gross) Clemente; and nephew David (Laura) Grooten. Norma is also survived by the many staff and friends at The Arc of Rensselaer County who cared for her and loved her as family for many years. The family wishes to thank everyone involved in her care and support. A memorial tribute to Norma will be held on Saturday October 12, at 10 a.m. in Emmanuel Reformed Church 1150 Maple Hill Rd, Castleton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Arc of Rensselaer County, 79 102nd St., Troy, NY 12180 Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close