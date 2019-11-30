|
Guillaume, Norma COHOES Norma R. Nickerson Guillaume, 86 of Cohoes, passed away at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Born and educated in Green Island, she was the daughter of the late John and Edith Whitney Nickerson. Norma was a homemaker, staying home to raise her children. A longtime member for over 59 years of the United Church of Cohoes, she sang in the choir and was a member of the Women's Association. Norma is survived by her husband of 68 years, Eugene Guillaume of Cohoes; her children, Paula (Bill) Sampson of Fla., Barbara (Don) Giek of Loudonville, Brenda (Dan) Carey of Ballston Spa and her late son David Guillaume. Grandmother of Bob (Jess) Giek, Nick Gildea, Eric (Linsay) Giek, Michael (Amber) Carey, Misty Guillaume, Erin (Jason) DeVoe, Jaime Giek and Katie (Matt) Ware and 12 great-grandchildren. Sister of Chick (Anne) Nickerson of Mass. and the late Ken Nickerson, Guy Nickerson and Naomi Geraci. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Jaime for lovingly taking good care of her grandmother. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30, at 11 a.m. in the United Church of Cohoes, 123 Mohawk St., Cohoes with Reverend Nick TeBordo officiating. The family will receive friends in the church on Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Friends who wish to remember Norma in a special way may donate to the United Church of Cohoes in her memory. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 30, 2019