Norma Hill Stewart (1926 - 2019)
Stewart, Norma Hill GREEN ISLAND Norma Hill Stewart, 93, died peacefully at Eddy Heritage House in Troy on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late George Stewart, a retired former Green Island Fire Fighter, who died in 1999. Born in Troy, daughter of the late Wesley and Elizabeth Shaw Hill, she resided in Green Island most of her lifetime, moving to Cohoes in 2016. Norma had been employed as a clothing merchandiser at the former Denby's and then the former Carl's, both in Troy, retiring in 1995. She is survived by her children, Patricia (Rick) Muzio of Latham, Barbara (Russell) Loya of Colorado and Paul (Kathleen) Stewart of Stillwater; her grandchildren, Lisa Muzio (Blair) Todt, Kelly Muzio (Bob) Higgins, Eric (Andrea) Loya, Christopher Stewart and Colleen Stewart; great-grandchildren, Kaleigh and Molly Higgins and Jackson and Christian Todt. Funeral in the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Ave., Green Island on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be beside her husband, George, in Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Norma's memory to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.

Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 5, 2019
