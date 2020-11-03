1/
Norma Hunsberger
Hunsberger, Norma ALBANY Norma Hunsberger, 93, departed our world with her guardian angels on October 28, 2020, in Smithfield, N.C. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Minni DiBella. Throughout her life, Norma enjoyed her career as a singer performing at countless venues around the Capital District. Her final entertainment years were spent with The Capitals big band. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands, Richard Hunsberger, James Smith and Joseph Culnan Sr.; along with her son, Thomas Culnan; and grandsons, Tyler Culnan, Zachary Culnan and Michael Culnan Jr. She is survived by her sons, Joseph Culnan Jr. of West Sand Lake and Michael (Janine) Culnan of Cary, N.C.; sister, Gloria Felitte of Colonie; along with a host of grandchildren. Due to pandemic health risks, her immediate family will hold a private service. Friends and family are invited to join a graveside service in St. Agnes Cemetery on Thursday, November 5, at 12:30 p.m. Donations in memory of Norma may be made to the Johnston Health Foundation Hospice Fund at https://www.johnstonhealth.org/donate/make-a-donation. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2020.
