Norma J. Brennan
Brennan, Norma J. GREEN ISLAND Norma J. Brennan passed away peacefully at home on August 30, 2020. Daughter of the late Harry and Jennie Loveland Arnold and devoted wife of John J. Brennan. Norma resided in Green Island for the past 64 years. Cherished mother of James R. (Madelyn) Brennan, Terrance J. Brennan, Thomas M. Brennan and Jeanne M. Brennan; grandmother of Timothy W. Brennan and Kelly E. Brennan. Norma is also survived by two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Norma was predeceased by her siblings, Mary Whitten, Dorothy Zielke and Harry Arnold Jr. Our dear mother was the wind beneath our wings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 9 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 25th Street and 7th Avenue, Watervliet. Family and friends are invited to visit with Norma's family on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at the Konicek & Collett Funeral Home, LLC, 1855 12th Avenue, Watervliet. Masks and social distancing will be expected. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Avenue, Watervliet, NY 12189 would be appreciated.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Konicek & Collett Funeral Home Llc
SEP
3
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Konicek & Collett Funeral Home Llc
1855 12th Ave
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 273-3500
