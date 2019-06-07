Seguin, Norma M. WEST CRESCENT Norma M. Seguin, age 89 of West Crescent, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born on May 2, 1930, in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late George and Irene Bryans. She was predeceased by her husband Clifford Seguin, Sr. Norma worked at the Troy Town Shirt Co. in Cohoes for 45 years, retiring in 1990, and later worked in the Arongen school cafeteria. She was a life member of the West Crescent Fire Co. Auxiliary, and was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Crescent where she volunteered in many capacities. She is survived by her sons, Clifford (Phyllis) Seguin Jr., Daniel Seguin, and George Seguin; her brother Kenneth (Hazel) Bryans; 12 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, in Clifton Park, with a funeral Mass on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Church in Crescent. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Waterford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 7, 2019