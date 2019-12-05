Sitzer, Norma CHATHAM Norma Sitzer passed away on December 2, 2019, at Pine Haven Nursing Home. Born on August 17, 1926, in Hudson, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Eugenia Burch Piester.She grew up and was educated in Hudson. She would move to Chatham where she later met and married her husband Harry and where they made their home. Norma was a communicant of the Reformed church and was active in church activities. She said her fondest memory was of traveling to California and visiting the Crystal Cathedral. She was an avid reader and thoroughly loved her time with her family. She is survived by her sons, Gary (Kathy), Keith (Lisa), Harry Jr., Jeffrey (Catherine), and Mark (Caroline); daughter Lori (John) Bartholomew; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers, Harold Piester, and Ronald (Mary) Piester; her sister Jean Lanphear and many nieces and nephews.Norma was predeceased by her husband Harry Sitzer; son Richard Sitzer; grandson Justin Keller; and sister Janice Weaver. A memorial service will held in the French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home, Chatham on Saturday, December 7, from 9 to 11 a.m. with prayers at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Norma's name may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association or the . Condolences may be conveyed at frenchblasl.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 5, 2019