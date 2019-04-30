Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma V. Haddad. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Haddad, Norma V. COLONIE Norma V. Haddad, age 82, passed away on April 27, 2019. Norma will be remembered as a loving wife, daughter and grandmother, a fierce advocate for her husband and children, and a lot of fun to have around, according to Amy, her youngest daughter. Assertive, witty, smart and always curious, Norma was a continuous learner, embracing new technologies right into her 80s! Norma loved to dance, have movie time with her family, and linger around the table with good family conversation. She often joked about her "smart days" when she completed the crossword puzzle. While born in Troy on February 9, 1937, Norma was an Albany girl. She grew up in the State Street area, graduating from Milne High School. The Albany area was always home for Norma, staying close to her mom, Evelyn Rodgers, whom she loved dearly. We like to think Norma and her Mom are catching up on the past few years. Norma worked in a variety of offices over the years, from real estate to law, then moving to fundraising roles to support Wildwood Programs. Norma worked in the Wildwood Central Office and founded the Wildwood newsletter. She was so proud to see her family honored for their volunteer work! Speaking of family, Norma shared a 57-year marriage with her beloved Ron. They were a team, with Norma as "honorary" first-lady, partnering with Ron on his community/presidential activities. Norma is survived by her loving children, Michael, Douglas, Leslie and Amy; and her grandchildren, Mike, Nick and Jennifer. Norma was predeceased by her husband Ron. Her children fondly remember playing card games, hide and seek and board games with their parents. Her grandchildren have great memories of trips to Hoffman's Playland, the video store and the arcade. A celebration of Norma's life will be held at the Beltrone Living Center in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Norma Haddad to Paws Crossed Animal Rescue, 100 Warehouse Lane South, Elmsford, NY, 10523 (



