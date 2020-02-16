Fansler, Norman Carroll ALBANY Norman Carroll Fansler, 87, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. Survivors include his wife, Helen (Honey); sons, Stephen (Deborah) and Scott (Carol); granddaughters, Caitlin and Stephanie; great-grandson Nathaniel; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Per Norman's wishes, all services were held privately at the convenience of the family. The family would like you to consider, in lieu of flowers, a contribution in memory of Norman to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 85 Elm Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054 or the Community Hospice of Albany, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2020