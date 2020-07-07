Cohen, Norman ALBANY Norman Cohen, 96, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020. Norman was born in Troy to Frank and Jennie Cohen. He was the youngest of three children with sisters Beatrice and Shirley. After courting Emily Katz at Crooked Lake in Averill Park, they were married in 1949 until her passing in 2015. He graduated from Troy High School and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a B.A. and M.A. in management engineering. Prior to receiving his master's degree, he served as an infantryman in the U.S. Army during World War II where he was awarded the Bronze Star. Norman spent the first part of his professional career as vice president of manufacturing for Korell Corporation in Mechanicville. After 25 years, he became a vice president at Sealy Corporation in Albany, where he remained until he retired in 1996. He was a longtime congregant of Temple Beth El in Troy where he held several positions, including president. He was also involved as a volunteer in a variety of community organizations, including the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York. He enjoyed golf, skiing, playing his trumpet, listening to all types of music and spending time with his family, including his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was a loving father to Jill and her husband Gary, Jeff and his wife Amy, and Janis; and a doting grandfather to his grandchildren, Seth (Kate) Jamie (Dolores), Scott (Maya), Andrea, Ethan (Elana) and Hilary (Matt). The family would like to thank the staff at the Massry Residence, the medical staff at St. Peter's Hospital, and Debbie and Meredith. Private graveside services were held in the Temple Beth El Cemetery on Belle Avenue in Troy, on July 6, 2020. Due to COVID-19, Shiva will be observed in private. Contributions in Norman's memory may be made to the charity of your choice
