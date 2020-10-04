1/1
Norman F. Bullinger Jr.
Bullinger, Norman F. Jr. CASTLETON Norman F. Bullinger, Jr., 64, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, he is the son of Norman F. Bullinger and Carol (Newcomb) Bullinger. A lifelong Castleton resident, Norm was a professional house painter and owner of Hawkeye Painting in Castleton, N.Y. He had recently retired after 30 years on the job. Those who knew him respected him for being hard working, loving, and a avid golfer. As a father, he was always willing to listen and always gave good advice. He will be missed while family listens to music, watches movies, and lives life. Besides his parents, he is survived by his four children, Norman F. Bullinger III (fiancee Yvonne VanLeuven), Nicholas Bullinger, Carolyn Harrison (Curt), Renee Occhipinti; grandchildren, Mariah, Philip, Nikkita, Patience; brothers, Lawrence Bullinger, Steven Bullinger (Elaine), Kenneth Bullinger (Regina); and sister Donna Bullinger. There will be no funeral services.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
