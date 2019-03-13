Frey, Norman G. Jr. WEST SAND LAKE Norman G. Frey Jr., 76, of West Sand Lake, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Born in Margaretville, N.Y. on February 4, 1943, Norman was the son of the late Norman G. Frey Sr. and Marjorie (Hosier) Monington. He was the devoted husband to Phyllis (Higgins) Frey. They were married for 39 years. Norman was retired from Agway. He was an active member of the New York State Blue Bird Society. Norman enjoyed spending time helping family and friends. Norman is survived by his wife, Phyllis Frey; children, Greg Deyo, August Frey, Steve Deyo, Kimberly Cruise (John); and his three grandchildren. Norman is also survived by his sister, Pricilla Barkman (Roy); brother Otto Frey; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road (Route 2), Watervliet, where funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the New York State Bluebird Society. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 13, 2019