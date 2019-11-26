Lipstein, Norman J. JUPITER, Fla. Norman J. Lipstein, age 93, died in Jupiter, Fla. on November 24, 2019. The cause of death was complications due to dementia. Born on May 14, 1926, in New York City to Sadie and Harry Lipstein, he graduated from Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan at age 16. He attended University of Michigan School of Engineering, graduating in 1948 with a B.S. and M.S. in mechanical engineering. He furthered his studies for a Ph.D. in physics at R.P.I. in Troy. His college years were interrupted while he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II until the war ended in 1946. On March 21, 1952, he married Elaine Berger. He began his career with General Electric in Schenectady, in the Steam Turbine Division and continued for the rest of his career at the G.E. Research and Development Center in Niskayuna. As a senior manager, he worked on developing jet engines and wind tunnels and received honors for his invention of G.E.'s first self cleaning oven. Norman was a remarkably talented, competent and giving man. He will be especially remembered for his lifelong passion for aviation. He learned to fly in Ann Arbor and attained his pilot's license, then continued flying private planes and instructing students to attain their pilot licenses and instrument ratings. As a private pilot he also delighted in flying many family members and friends on business and leisure trips. His other passions included sailing on Lake George, building and flying model airplanes, and tournament/duplicate bridge. He was especially known for his hobby of fixing and building things and ran the hobby room for his condo building in Jupiter. He will be remembered dearly for his amazing ability to build and fix anything needed - for family and friends alike. He was preceded in death by beloved wife Elaine. Survivors include his loving daughters, Beth (Murray) of Potomac, Md., and Nancy Mark (Jason) of Sands Point, N.Y.; cherished sister Miriam Metzger (Sidney); adored, grandchildren Benjamin and Brianna Burke, Jessica and Charlie Mark, and many special nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Norman's devoted caregivers Bbiane Vigile, and her husband Ernsso Vigile for their unwavering love and support. Services will be held on Friday, November 29, at 1 p.m. at Agudat Achim Congregation, 2117 Union St., Niskayuna. Interment will follow in the Agudat Achim Cemetery in Rotterdam. Memorial contributions to fund dementia research are welcome at . For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 26, 2019