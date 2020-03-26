|
Frazee, Norman L. NORTH GREENBUSH Norman L. Frazee, 100, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor. Born in Lansingburgh, Norman was son of the late Norman and Bertha Kraus Frazee; and devoted husband of the late Vivian M. Nadeau Frazee for 66 years. Norman and Vivian initially resided in Speigletown, moving to the town of Brunswick in 1948 where they raised their seven children. Norman was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School class of 1933. He apprenticed and later worked at the Watervliet Arsenal for over 35 years as a machinist and program analyst for the Benet Weapons Laboratory - Budget Division from before World War II until his retirement in 1976. He later worked at the Rensselaer ARC from 1981-1999 and volunteered at the Little Sisters of the Poor in Latham for several years. He enjoyed spending most of his free time at home with his family and loved working on crossword puzzles and word jumbles. Norman had a lifelong love affair with automobiles, all of which he took meticulous care of - looking and running like new! He enjoyed yard work and maintaining his home, breaking out the mower, hedge trimmer or weed whacker at every opportunity. Norman also loved to sing and would frequently serenade anyone willing to lend an ear. Survivors include his six children, Bonnie (David Foster) Berg of Palo Alto, Calif., Brian (Ruth) Frazee of Poestenkill, E. Brent (Dona) Frazee of Eagle Mills, Betty (Andre) Jones of Grafton, Blake (Christine) Frazee of Ravena and Brad J. (Sharon) Frazee of Troy; his grandchildren, Donovan Frazee, Deidre Lesesne, Nelson, Alisha, Nicolas, Lauren, and Jenna Frazee, Nathan Jones, Holly Rosenberg, Hannah Bessette, Russell Jones, Dana Sharp, Virginia, Russell and Ava Frazee; 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Hicks of Troy and Joan Funk of Pittsfield, Mass., and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, N. Bruce (Elizabeth) Frazee; and a brother, Earl Frazee. The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers on unit "C1" at Van Rensselaer Manor for the exceptional care and compassion given to our father in his greatest time of need. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a public service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Norman L. Frazee to the Van Rensselaer Manor Activities Department, 85 Blooming Grove Dr., Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 26, 2020