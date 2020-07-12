Canter, Normand A. PHOENIX, Ariz. Normand A. Canter, 89, passed away peacefully at home in Phoenix, Ariz. on June 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving children. Normand was born on August 16, 1930, in Albany to Louis and Rachel (Goldsmith) Canter. He was the youngest of eight children. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and was a locomotive engineer with the railroad for over 35 years. Normand married Rebecca Ann Whithem of Hudson on St. Patrick's Day 1968. They were married for 43 years, until her passing on June 6, 2011. They raised two children together. Normand called Albany home for 84 years. He moved to Phoenix, Ariz. in 2014. Normand will be remembered for his great passion of art. He was a member of the Riverfront Artist group in Troy, and the Arizona Artist Guild in Phoenix, Ariz. Normand studied works of art everywhere and anywhere... even if the piece was hung above a table of strangers enjoying their dinner at a restaurant. Normand had a great love and compassion for animals, especially dogs. He loved nature and enjoyed nothing more than sitting outside on a sunny day with his pastels or watercolors in hand. Normand was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Rachel; his wife Rebecca, and his seven siblings. He is survived by his two children, Louis (Shannon) Canter and Daina (Eric) Pfister; and his cherished grandchildren, Paige and Jackson Canter. Interment will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville on July 17, 2020. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com