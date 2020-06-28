Thomas, Ny'Jawaun Nazier ALBANY Ny'Jawaun Nazier Thomas, 21, died suddenly on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Ny'Jawaun was the beloved son of Shinequa M. Thomas and late Warren Woody, Jr.; loving brother of Takwon, Nashalon and TakeilThomas, Shaquinta Wheatly, Harmony and Shalaya Brown; cherished grandson of the late Sandra Thomas-Cannon and late paternal grandfather Warren Woody, Sr.: dear nephew of Fatu Thomas (Herbert Sheldon). Survived by a host of family. Ny'Jawaun was born and raised in Troy, N.Y. He received his education from Troy City School District. His hobbies and interests included music, shopping and spending time with family and friends. Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of one's choice. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.