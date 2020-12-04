Karabin, Ola CARTERET, N.J. Ola Kucyj Karabin, 60, left this life on Monday, November 30, 2020, embraced by her husband and son after fighting illnesses for two years. Ola was a cherished Mama, grandmother, wife, cook, and teacher who especially adored the company of the many children in her life. With much love and pride, Ola took care of her family, shared her wisdom on raising children, and carried on her heritage through the art of making perogies and other traditional foods. Ola always welcomed her loved ones with open arms and was a true matriarch. Ola was born in Poland in 1960 to Wasyl and Anna Semczyszyn Kucyj and was the eldest of five children. Ola's life was a remarkable one, as she fled communist Poland in 1986 to live in Germany. There she was active in the Ukrainian community and met her future husband, a U.S. Army sergeant. In 1987 she immigrated to Ontario and later moved to New York state to marry Stephan Karabin Sr. In 1989, Ola and Stephan moved to Germany and gave birth to their beloved son, Maximilian. For the next 30 years Ola worked as a lead childcare provider at various U.S. military installations in Germany and the United States. Ola loved to travel, especially throughout Europe to visit with her mother, siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, and godchildren. She also enjoyed visiting Catholic shrines, especially those of the Blessed Virgin Mary and she was a devout parishioner of St. Basil the Great Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Stuttgart and St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Carteret. Ola's father, beloved grandmother Kateryna, and her favorite uncles, Michal and Jan, preceded her in eternity. Ola is survived by her mother Anna; her brothers, Bohdan and Janek; and her sisters, Krysia Kucyj in Poland and Teresa Babin in Germany. Ola is survived by her three children: Maximilian Karabin of Carteret, N.J., U.S.A.F. Tech. Sgt. Zoryanna (Tim) Siemer of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and U.S.M.C. Lt. Col. Stephan Karabin II (Jenny Lynn) of Okinawa, Japan; and by her five grandchildren: Eliana, Vera Rose, and Owen Siemer in Ohio, and Dale and Stephan Karabin III in Japan. The family would like to thank the exceptional staff of the Filderklinik Hospital in Germany and the many friends and family members who showed their love to Ola in her final days. Ola's family received relatives and friends at the Chubenko Funeral Home, 625 Port Reading Ave., Port Reading, N.J. on Thursday, December 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a Parastas memorial service at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. On Friday, December 4, there will be a short Panakhyda memorial service at the funeral home at 8:30 a.m. followed by the Holy Mass of Burial at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 719 Roosevelt Ave., Carteret, N.J. Following the Mass, Ola will be driven three hours north for interment in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, 88 Elm St., Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
to end childhood cancer at stjude.org
. A condolence book may be found at chubenkofh.com
.