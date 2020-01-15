Christensen, Ole E. Jr. ALBANY Ole E. Christensen Jr., 83 of Albany, died on Sunday, January 13, 2020, at his home. Born on June 30, 1936, in Kingston, he was a son of Ole E. Sr. and Ruth (Isherwood) Christensen. He was a graduate of Kingston High School where he was a member of the chorus and the choir which was known for its trained voices. Ole went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Ithaca College and his master's degree in teaching from Potsdam. Born with a love of music, he was an instrumental music teacher for the Berlin Central Schools. He was choir director for Coila Church and later in life he joined the American Recorder Society and then formed the Corelli Clash Recorder Group. Ole is survived by his wife Judith (Snyder) Christensen; his son Ole E. Christensen III and his wife Paula C. (Hunt) Christensen; his grandchildren, Deborah A.(Christensen) Ebert, and Gabrielle N. Christensen; and three step-grandchildren, Theresa C. (Murray) Whitworth, Paul L. Bush and Emily G. Bush. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 85 Elm Ave., Delmar. Private burial was held in Montrepose Cemetery in Kingston. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Ave. Kingston. jvleahyfh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 15, 2020