Markunas, Olga Elizabeth VENICE, Fla. Olga Elizabeth Markunas, 93 of Venice, Fla. and formerly of Saratoga Springs, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 19, 2019. Olga was born on December 9, 1925, in the Bronx to the late Elizabeth and John Klonduck. She attended Washington Irving High School in Manhattan and later attended Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, and went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree from the State University of New York at Albany in 1974. Olga was an active member of local New York City area Russian folk dancing groups in the 1930s and 1940s and eventually married Walter M. Markunas in 1948. She faithfully supported her husband's career with the Veterans Administration (V.A.) while accompanying him and their growing family to various locations including Tupper Lake, N.Y., Cleveland, Ohio, Albany, and San Juan, Puerto Rico in 1974, Walter's last V.A. posting. Olga taught high school classes there at Fort Buchanan in the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) system. They lived in Puerto Rico for 19 years before retiring to Saratoga Springs, and later to Florida. "Olly and Wally" as they were sometimes affectionately referred to, loved to travel. They visited their sons who lived at times in Egypt, Mexico and Hawaii and also toured Europe and China. They had a special fondness for the warm ocean waters and friendly people of Puerto Rico, where they resided near the beach. Olga had many interests including dancing, cooking, arts and crafts and gardening. However, she was most passionate about the game of contract bridge. A lifelong player, she and Walter hosted many bridge games at their home in Albany. As a long-term member of the American Contract Bridge League (A.C.B.L.), she attained the rank of Silver Life Master. Olga is survived by her daughter Christina; devoted sons, Tom, John and Dennis; grandson Zachary Shea; and great-granddaughter Audrey Shea. She was predeceased by her husband Walter; and her four brothers, Peter, Nick, Walter and Alexander Klonduck. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Aston Gardens Assisted Living at Pelican Pointe in Venice, Fla. for their professionalism and kindness in attending to Olga during the last seven weeks of her life. Olga was a wonderful and loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service in the memory of Olga will be held on Friday, October 25, at 11:15 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, where Olga will be joining her beloved husband of 61 years, Walter (Lieutenant Commander, U.S. Navy). Friends and family are welcome to attend and celebrate Olga's life; please meet at the Public Information Center. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) may be made at



