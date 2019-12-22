Slater, Olin Jr. COLONIE Olin Slater Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019. Olin was the son of the late Olin Sr. and Pearl (Manchester) Slater. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dianne Slater. In addition to his wife, Olin is survived by his daughter, Erica Teiper (Matthew). He is also survived by his grandson, Ryan Teiper; and several nieces and nephews. Olin is predeceased by his siblings, Howard Slater, Virginia Neander, Ruth Michaels and Gladys Slater. Memorial contributions may be made to the Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton St, Schenectady, NY 12305. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 22, 2019