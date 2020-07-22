1/1
Olive E. Panichi
1925 - 2020
Panichi, Olive E. NORTH GREENBUSH Olive E. Panichi, 95, passed away peacefully at Van Rensselaer Manor on Sunday morning, July 19, 2020. Born in Troy on July 4, 1925, she was the daughter of the late John and Olive (Poland) Moreau. Olive leaves behind her three sons, Kevin (Sandee) Panichi of Marietta, Ga., Don (Cindy) Panichi of Watervliet, and John (Tina) Panichi of Wynantskill; as well as 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dominic Panichi; and by her daughter, Barbara Panichi. To coincide with Olive's wishes, funeral services will be held privately for her family. To leave a message of condolence for her family, visit parkerbrosmemorial.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Don and Cindy sorry for your loss of your mom. Please accept our condolences from Barb and Paul.
Barbara Novak
Friend
July 22, 2020
Don and Cindy: We are thinking of you during these difficult times.
Edward & Rosemary Foreman
Friend
July 22, 2020
Please accept our condolences, thinking of you all at this time.

Kathleen & Chuck Miorin, Wynantskill
Charles & Kathleeen Miorin
July 22, 2020
Hi John, I'm very sorry to hear about the loss of your mom. Our best to you and your family. Bob
BobBarlow
Friend
July 22, 2020
I will miss you my best friend my sister. You are with Dom and Barbara now. So glad I was able to see you on your birthday.
Helen Stone
July 22, 2020
Dear John and Family,
Very sorry for your loss,keeping you in thought and prayers.
Maryhelen Culver
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Don and Cindy so sorry for your loss . You are in my thoughts and prayers
Erin Plumley
Friend
July 22, 2020
Kevin, I’m very sorry to read about your Mother. No matter how old we get it’s very hard to loose your Mom. May your memories help you through this difficult time. Sincere condolences
Dorita and Ted Nobles
Friend
July 22, 2020
John and family very sorry for your loss.
Bob Mirch
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
