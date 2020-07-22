Panichi, Olive E. NORTH GREENBUSH Olive E. Panichi, 95, passed away peacefully at Van Rensselaer Manor on Sunday morning, July 19, 2020. Born in Troy on July 4, 1925, she was the daughter of the late John and Olive (Poland) Moreau. Olive leaves behind her three sons, Kevin (Sandee) Panichi of Marietta, Ga., Don (Cindy) Panichi of Watervliet, and John (Tina) Panichi of Wynantskill; as well as 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dominic Panichi; and by her daughter, Barbara Panichi. To coincide with Olive's wishes, funeral services will be held privately for her family. To leave a message of condolence for her family, visit parkerbrosmemorial.com
