Jacob, Olive M. ALBANY Olive M. Jacob passed away on May 17, 2020, from COVID-19 at Albany Medical Center, Albany. Olive was the dearly loved sister of Ann Jackson and the late Brian Jacob; and the fondly remembered aunt of Joanna, Graham, Stephen and Alan. Olive was born on May 14, 1941, in Cork, Ireland. She was educated at Rochelle School, Cork and Newtown School, Waterford. She earned her degree in social sciences (social work) at Trinity College, Dublin in 1963. That same year, she emigrated to the United States and then earned a master's degree in social work from Columbia University in New York City. Olive began her more than forty-year career in behavioral healthcare as a social worker at Beth Israel Hospital's Addiction Services and rose to the leadership position in that department. Her energy and commitment were legendary and she quickly became a key figure in the addiction services field in New York City. Together with two other colleagues, Olive was instrumental in shaping the Hughes Act that established a federal block grant program for alcoholism services. Singlehandedly, Olive walked the halls of Congress and delivered their position paper to every congressional office. Shortly after passage of the Hughes Act, Olive was recruited as the very first Deputy Director for Local Services Programming in the newly established New York State Division of Alcoholism and Alcohol Abuse - DAAA. She was in charge of the Planning, Certification, and Information Services Bureaus. In that role, Olive developed the framework for and oversaw implementation of the block grant in New York State. Under her leadership, alcoholism outpatient services became eligible for Medicaid reimbursement. Olive subsequently left government service to work as a behavioral healthcare consultant. Her outstanding efforts were tireless on behalf of the organizations with which she worked, most notably Mediplex and Liberty Management. During those years, she was an active member of the N.Y.S. Board of Professional Medical Conduct. Olive had a lifelong interest in politics, women's issues, and literature. She was a member of the 1982 Book Club for decades. She was instrumental in the formation of Women in Crisis, an organization that was on the cutting edge in identifying and seeking solutions for urgent and emergent issues facing women. While at DAAA, Olive was responsible for the first statewide conference on women and alcoholism. At one time, Olive was the appointments chair for a national women's organization and she traversed the country identifying, encouraging and training women to apply for governmental appointments. Parkinson's Disease and other serious health issues slowed Olive down and inevitably led to her retirement. The New York Association of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Providers presented Olive with the ASAP Exemplary Leadership Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Chemical Dependency Field. She also received a citation from Governor David A. Patterson for more than 40 years of distinguished service to New York State. Olive was an icon in the field of substance use disorder policy and was a mentor to many. Her family would like to express their great appreciation to the staff at Shaker Place for the excellent care they provided to Olive and to the ICU staff at Albany Medical Center for the skilled, kind, and compassionate care they provided to her. May she finally be at peace. Due to COVID-19, a gathering in Olive's memory will take place at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store