Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
1 Gilligan Rd
East Greenbush, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Felio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive P. Felio


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olive P. Felio Obituary
Felio, Olive P. RENSSELAER Olive P. Felio, 91 of Rensselaer, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Van Rensselaer Manor. Olive was born on September 6, 1928, in Albany, the daughter of Harold and Letitia (Anderson) Perlee.She was a secretary for many years. She was an active member and greeter at the United Methodist Church where she was known for her dazzling style and her smile. Olive was also an active member of the East Greenbush Garden Club. She enjoyed many years of social events and volunteer activities at the Rensselaer Senior Center where she was awarded the Senior Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 for her volunteer activities. She was predeceased by her husband Roger Felio; and three siblings, Harold B. Perlee, Henry Perlee, Margaret (Peggy) Connolly. Loving mother of Andre Felio, Monique (Antonio) Costilho and Yvonne May. Cherished grandmother of Audrey, Hannah, Leah, Nicholas and Olivia. Friends are invited to her calling hours 3 - 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday in the First United Methodist Church, 1 Gilligan Rd, East Greenbush. Burial will be in the Albany Rural Cemetery. Donations to First United Methodist Church in East Greenbush in her memory are appreciated.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olive's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now