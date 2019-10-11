|
Felio, Olive P. RENSSELAER Olive P. Felio, 91 of Rensselaer, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Van Rensselaer Manor. Olive was born on September 6, 1928, in Albany, the daughter of Harold and Letitia (Anderson) Perlee.She was a secretary for many years. She was an active member and greeter at the United Methodist Church where she was known for her dazzling style and her smile. Olive was also an active member of the East Greenbush Garden Club. She enjoyed many years of social events and volunteer activities at the Rensselaer Senior Center where she was awarded the Senior Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 for her volunteer activities. She was predeceased by her husband Roger Felio; and three siblings, Harold B. Perlee, Henry Perlee, Margaret (Peggy) Connolly. Loving mother of Andre Felio, Monique (Antonio) Costilho and Yvonne May. Cherished grandmother of Audrey, Hannah, Leah, Nicholas and Olivia. Friends are invited to her calling hours 3 - 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday in the First United Methodist Church, 1 Gilligan Rd, East Greenbush. Burial will be in the Albany Rural Cemetery. Donations to First United Methodist Church in East Greenbush in her memory are appreciated.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 11, 2019