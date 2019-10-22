Oliver W. Kendall Jr. (1941 - 2019)
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Bath National Cemetery
Bath, NY
Kendall, Oliver W. Jr. ALBANY Oliver W. Kendall Jr. died unexpectedly October 18, 2019. Born in Mt. Vernon, N.Y. in 1941, Oliver was a former veteran, engineer, and paramedic. Oliver moved to Albany from Chattanooga, Tenn. in 2017, after the passing of his wife of 53 years, Janet Marie Kendall. He is survived by his son Michael (Kristin Bonds) Kendall of Albany; daughter Cindy (Chris) Kendall Strovel of Martinsburg, W.Va.; sister Florence Colegrove; grandchildren, Maxwell, Thomas and Nathan Kendall, Nikki Potts, Kelsey Ashbaugh, Addyson and Willie Strovel; niece Allison (Lew) Campbell; and nephews, Alan and Billy (Beth) Colegrove; and three great-grandchildren. A brief service will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Bath National Cemetery, Bath, N.Y. where he will be reunited with Janet. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 22, 2019
bullet World War II
