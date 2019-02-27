Razzano, Oneil J. WATERVLIET Oneil J. "Neil" Razzano passed from this life on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the age of 89. Born in Watervliet on June 3, 1929, Oneil was the beloved son of the late Luigi and Maria (Renga) Razzano. He was a resident of Watervliet for many years and had also resided in Pleasantdale and Kissimmee, Fla. Oneil was a retiree of the former Behr-Manning Company in Watervliet which later became the Norton Company. Oneil is survived by his loving sister, Margaret Diodati of Watervliet as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Rudy, Joe, Sammy, Vince and Ralph; and his sisters, Minnie, Jennie and Mary. On Oneil's behalf, his family offers their heartfelt thanks and love to Cliff and Mary Rowe, Brad Hoyt and John Dolny for their dedication and for the care given to Oneil over the years. In accordance with Oneil's wishes a brief service for family and close friends will be held on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery where he will be interred with his parents. For those wishing to remember Oneil in a special way, donations may be made to a favorite . Please visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of condolence and for driving directions.
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2019