Ophelia Pearson
Pearson, Ophelia ALBANY Ophelia Pearson passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. She was 82 years old. Ophelia was born in Rocky Point, N.C. and completed her education in the Pender County School District. She then moved to Albany. She worked at Albany Medical Center Hospital and retired from the V.A. Medical Center after 30 years. Ophelia has been a member of Sojourner Truth A.M.E Zion Church for many years. Ophelia was the fourth sibling of the late Harry Sr., and Hattie Ford, and was the only survivor of her five siblings. Ophelia is survived by her husband O.D. Pearson. She had three children, her only son Leon (Audrey) Ford preceded her in death; and two daughters survive, Marionette Johnson (former husband Christopher Johnson) and Ruby L. Salmond (Thaddis). Ophelia has four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 20, in the Garland Bros Funeral Home, 75 Clinton Ave., Albany. The viewing is from 9 to 11 a.m. and the funeral is at 11 a.m.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Garland Bros Funeral Home
NOV
20
Service
11:00 AM
Garland Bros Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Garland Bros Funeral Home
75 Clinton Ave
Albany, NY 12210
(518) 434-3887
November 18, 2020
My deepest condolences and sympathies to the Pearson family on behalf of ophelia may she continue to rip from isadore burns jr and pastor isadore burns sr and co pastor jossie burns albany ny
Isadore burns
Family
November 18, 2020
My deepest condolences and sympathies to the Pearson family on behalf of ophelia from cousin isadore burns jr and pastor isadore burns sr and co pastor jossie burns from Albany ny
Isadore burns
Family
