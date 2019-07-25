Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Funeral service 9:30 AM Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pennisi, Orazio TROY Orazio Pennisi, 88 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Catania, Sicily he was the son of the late Guisseppe and Josephine Cocuccio Pennisi; and the beloved husband of the late Lucia Anzalone Pennisi. As a young man in Sicily, Orazio leared his trade becoming a master carpenter, and on August 2, 1969, he along with his wife and three young daughters immigrated to the U.S. in search of a better life. He was employed at Collins Lumber in Troy and also the Rensselaer County Court House. Although his career was in carpentry it was also his passion, he enjoyed woodworking, making furniture as well as toys for his children, grandchildren and friends. In his spare time, he found relaxation in watching western themed shows and movies, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his daughters, Josephine (Richard) Thatcher of Troy, Grace Pennisi of Troy and Mary (Gerald) Foti of Guilderland; three grandsons, Joshua and Matthew Thatcher, and Vincent Foti; his brother Rosario Pennisi of Sicily; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in the Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy with Pastor John Koletas officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Mausoleum. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Anyone wishing to remember Orazio through donation may send contributions to the , 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY, 12205.







