Stasior, Orkan George M.D. LOUDONVILLE Orkan George Stasior M.D. passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Loudonville, at the age of 89. He was at his home with his wife, Gloria, and family by his side. Born in Toronto, Canada, Orkan graduated with a B.S. and a M.D. from University of Toronto. He completed his medical residency at Bellevue and New York Eye and Ear hospitals in New York City. After marrying the love of his life, Gloria, they moved to Albany in 1960. As a physician, Orkan was a pioneer being recognized domestically and internationally as one of the most esteemed Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeons in the country. He was chief of Ophthalmology at Childs Hospital and the Albany Memorial Hospital. He served as director of the Childs Hospital Board of Governors while tirelessly fundraising for the Childs Hospital Foundation. He cofounded and was the second president of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS). He received many awards for his innovation, skill and teaching. In the fall of 2019, he was honored at the 50th anniversary of ASOPRS. Orkan was most proud of his mentorship, teaching and training of his graduate surgical fellows, who went on to run prestigious eye centers in the country. He was ahead of his time, by incorporating nutrition, wellness, and mind-body medicine in the care of his patients. For over 50 years, Orkan was a parishioner of St. Pius X Church, a member of Schuyler Meadows Club and a member and trustee of the Fort Orange Club. Orkan was proud of his Polish heritage and his family. He was a lifelong learner who embraced all of life's pursuits with enthusiasm and a cheerful, never give-up attitude. Orkan is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gloria; his children, George of Loudonville, Debbie (Jeff) Schumacher of Richmond, Va., Matthew of Newport Beach, Calif., and Lynn (Steve) Stewart of San Francisco; as well as seven grandchildren, Brandon, Christopher, Heather, Abbie, Katharine, Bella and Lindsay. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanislaw and Mary Stasior; and his brother, Richard Stasior. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Dr. Stasior's family on Monday, February 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville (please enter the church through the Chapel Doorway). Funeral services on Tuesday, February 25, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. In lieu of flowers, Orkan's request was to make a donation in his name to ASOPRS Foundation at P.O. Box 916048, Longwood, FL, 32791 or at











