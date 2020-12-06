1/1
Orry Schermerhorn
Schermerhorn, Orry CASTLETON Orry Schermerhorn was an amazing wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. She tragically passed too soon, on November 30, 2020. A longtime resident of Castleton-on-Hudson, Orry's generosity knew no bonds. She was always the first to help. While most of her volunteering was done through her memberships with the Ladies Auxiliary of Castleton Fire Department, Castleton Boat Club and the Rensselaer Elks, she also donated her time, energy and finances to many organizations. So many, in fact, listing them all would be nearly impossible. Her family and friends take comfort knowing she is once again with her one true love Dean, who headed to heaven to prepare for her arrival in May 2020. Orry has gained her angel wings and is looking down on us all with love. Orry's family would like to thank all of her friends and neighbors, who were there for her during her six lonely months apart from her husband. Your visits and phone calls helped her through a difficult time, and we cannot thank you enough for being there for her. Due to the seriousness of COVID-19, we will have a celebration of life for her at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you "pay it forward" and complete random acts of kindness in remembrance of Orry. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
