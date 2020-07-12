Boehlke, Orville P. RAVENA Orville P. Boehlke passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born on September 24, 1934, to Paul and Agnes (Sorell) Boehlke in Albany. At a young age he lost his father, Paul Boehlke. His mother later married George Boehlke and he raised Orville as his own. Orville was a lifelong mason and enjoyed camping, fishing and just being outdoors. He married the love of his life, Shirley, on October 4, 1953, and together they celebrated 66 years of marriage. His hands have constructed many beautiful brick pieces that can be seen all around the surrounding areas, including his own home. Orville spent his life helping others and was a jack of all trades. He could and would build or fix anything for anyone. He told wonderful stories of his youth and would talk to anyone who would listen. Orville was predeceased by his father, Paul Boehlke; his mother and stepfather, George and Agnes Boehlke; his baby sister, Paulette Boehlke; sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Alfred Irwin; sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Hanz Ritzel; his brother Peter H. Boehlke (Herman); and an infant grandson. He is survived by his wife, Shirley J. Boehlke (Overbaugh); his daughter, Shirley J. (Stephen) Fourman; his sons: Orville P. Boehlke Jr., Edward G. (Darcy) Boehlke and Lance (Ronna) Boehlke; his siblings, Patrica LaQuire and Paul H. Boehlke; his grandchildren: Michael (Christina) Fourman, Jason Fourman, Christopher (Debra) Fourman, Edward Boehlke Jr., Orville (Jennifer) Boehlke III, Adam Smith, Daniel Smith, Aileen (Joshua) Gebe, Tanya (Joshua) Velonis and Joshua (Jenna) Boehlke. As well as 28 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. Orville's final wishes were carried out by his family and a private burial service was held for him on July 4, 2020. He was eternally laid to rest in the South Berne Cemetery.