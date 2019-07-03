Mudge, Owen S. Sr. RAVENA Owen S. Mudge Sr., a lifelong resident of the Ravena- Coeymans area, was born in Albany on April 27, 1927. He entered into eternal life on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Wilkinson Residential Health Care Facility in Amsterdam. Owen was the son of the late Edward W. and Rosanna M. (Sorell) Mudge; and the elder brother of the late Dora (Mudge) Kebea. Owen graduated early from Ravena-Coeymans High School, joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 and honorably served his country during World War II. On May 9, 1953, he married the love of his life, Angela M. (Morrell) Mudge of Ravena, who predeceased him on March 11, 2017. He and Angie did everything together over the course of more than six decades, including setting an indelible example for their children of just what love is. Owen is survived by four children, who could not imagine having a more devoted and loving father, Patricia Britton (Ralph) of Ravena, Gloria Tesiero (John, III) of Amsterdam, Edward Mudge Sr. (CherylAnn) of Coxsackie and Owen Mudge Jr. (Kimberly) of Pacifica, Calif.; and seven grandchildren, each of whom will miss him dearly, Brian Britton, Michael Britton (Alyson), John Tesiero, IV (Incarnata), Justine Coman (Joseph), Edward Mudge Jr. (Alexandra), VeronicaAnn Tahan (Joseph), and Sarah Mudge. Owen is also survived by four great-grandchildren, in whom he took special pride, Wyatt Britton, Valentina Tesiero, John Tesiero V, and Jackson Coman. Owen served his community for decades as Ravena Justice of the Peace and as Coeymans Town Justice. He was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for over thirty years. Owen enjoyed doing everything with his wife, Angie; dancing with his daughters; hunting, fishing and playing baseball with his sons; spending all the time he could with his grandchildren; watching sports of all kinds; and taking trips to Cape Cod and the Jersey shore. Our family would like to thank the staff at Wilkinson RHCF, floors one and two; and the staff at Community Hospice for the care and compassion shown to our father. A calling hour will be held in St. Patrick's Church, 21 Main St., Ravena from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, to be followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at the same location. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Coeymans. For those desiring to commemorate their remembrances of Owen, donations may be made in his name, in lieu of flowers, to St. Patrick's Church, 21 Main St., Ravena, NY, 12143. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from July 3 to July 4, 2019